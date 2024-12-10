Will Delhi’s Auto drivers trust Kejriwal's promises any more?

New Delhi: In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections set for February 2025, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal once again promised a slew of benefits for auto-rickshaw drivers, including life insurance, accident coverage, marriage assistance, uniform allowance, and educational support for their children.

However, the community of auto drivers in Delhi said they would approach these promises with skepticism.

Historically, Kejriwal's administration has made numerous pledges to auto drivers, but many feel these have not been realised.

For instance, the 'PoochO' app, which was intended to improve last-mile connectivity by allowing direct bookings, has seen limited success in the past. The promise to restart this app raises questions about why it failed initially and what assurances there are now that it will succeed where it previously did not.

The auto drivers’ community also questioned the timing of these announcements, right before the elections.

The promises are strategically timed to secure votes rather than part of a consistent policy of welfare, said Ramesh Kumar, an auto driver in Munirka of South Delhi.

The failed promises have led to a sense of disillusionment among us despite supporting Aam Aadmi Party, he added.

Some voices within the auto driver community point out that while promises like free coaching sound appealing, the actual implementation and benefits in terms of job opportunities post-coaching remain unclear.

Moreover, the uniform allowance, while welcome, seems minor compared to the broader issues drivers face, such as license renewals, pollution checks, and dealing with the city's traffic police.

One of the auto drivers NewsDrum spoke to said that these initiatives are more about consolidating AAP's voter base than genuine welfare.

“Given the fierce competition in the upcoming elections, with BJP and Congress also in the fray, the AAP has turned back to us to win the election,” he added.