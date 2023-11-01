Will Kejriwal keep 'hum politics badalne aaye hain' promise and resign?

New Delhi: Even as the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to join the investigation in a money-laundering case related to the excise policy on November 2, the political class and common voter alike should keenly await whether the Aam Aadmi Party convener’s much-touted promise "hum politics badalne aaye hain" is implemented and he steps down from the position.

The Delhi Chief Minister has been issued a summons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in a case that has already seen several of his senior erstwhile Cabinet and party colleagues being imprisoned awaiting trial. The Supreme Court has also rejected bail to former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case while pointing out that a “money trail of Rs 338 crore has been tentatively established”.

Earlier, the credibility of Kejriwal was irreparably damaged after a controversy over the alleged remodelling and refurbishment of his official residence in the national capital.

The party which emanated from the anti-corruption movement needs to address the credibility issue that has arisen after these exposes. The carefully cultivated clean image of AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal is now on the verge of collapse.

Senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party have also pointed out that it would not be appropriate for a sitting Chief Minister to go to the ED office for questioning in a corruption case. “Arvind Kejriwal should resign remembering the days of Janlokpal movement when he and social activist Anna Hazare were holding the national capital to ransom over some articles published in newspapers which had alleged corruption on the part of the then CM Sheila Dikshit,” sources said.

Even senior Congress leaders pointed out that though there was no case against Sheila Dikshit, the duo of Kejriwal and Anna Hazare had steadfastly continued to demand the resignation of Dikshit and came to power riding on these allegations. “If Kejriwal is not greedy for the position he should resign immediately and come clean on the corruption charges,” sources said.

Though Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc, the corruption allegations entanglements will not be easy on the partnership and the Congress may need to reevaluate its stand on this issue under pressure from the local unit.

Is BJP winning the perception war against AAP, Kejriwal?

Though the AAP has been vehemently denying all charges of corruption against its senior leadership, the view isn't finding many takers this time around.

With continued levelling of allegations and sharpening attacks against the AAP on the issue of corruption in excise policy, the BJP has been somewhat successful in destroying the carefully cultivated clean image of the Kejriwal-led party.

With two of Arvind Kejriwal’s top ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, resigning over charges of corruption and the recent arrest of its MP Sanjay Singh, the BJP has slowly tasted success in targeting the AAP over corruption charges. The arrest of the two Delhi Ministers came just months after Punjab Minister Fauja Singh Sarari had to step down and his colleague Vijay Singla was held over corruption charges.

The saffron unit has been deliberately trying to link AAP with various corruption issues in an effort to come down hard on Kejriwal’s claims of being a “political party with a difference”.

The BJP is targeting AAP over excise policy and liberalization of liquor sales, an emotional issue, as the saffron unit feels that it can lead to overwhelming support amongst the women voters in the national capital.

The BJP feels that if it is able to establish a perception that the AAP government was indulging in corrupt practices it could help the saffron unit in next year's general elections. The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2014 and 2019 and it aims to maintain the 100 per cent strike rate in 2024 as well. Hence, the need to keep up the pressure on Arvind Kejriwal.