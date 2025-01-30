Will Mamata's support help Kejriwal win New Delhi seat?

New Delhi: The Delhi assembly elections are attracting national attention as several regional political parties have announced their support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Support from the Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav is expected to influence voters from the Purvanchal community, as well as those in Haryana and other states where the Yadav community holds significant sway.

Similarly, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), under the leadership of Badruddin Ajmal, has extended its support to AAP, potentially impacting the Muslim voter base. This endorsement might counterbalance the influence of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and the Congress on Muslim voters.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also thrown her weight behind AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.

It would be interesting to see if her support would help Kejriwal win the New Delhi Assembly constituency, where he faces competition from Congress's Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Despite some scepticism regarding Kejriwal's prospects in this constituency, which was previously known as Gole Market before delimitation, Banerjee's endorsement might prove significant.

Banerjee has tasked two of her party's MPs, both originally from Bihar and well-known figures in their respective fields, with supporting Kejriwal's campaign.

Kirti Azad, who once represented this seat as a BJP MLA in 1993, and Shatrughan Sinha, who contested but lost the New Delhi Lok Sabha by-election to Congress's Rajesh Khanna in 1993, are now MPs from West Bengal.

The by-election was necessitated after BJP veteran L.K. Advani, having won dual seats, chose to retain his seat in Gujarat, leading to the vacancy.

With these endorsements, Mamata Banerjee has set a significant challenge for Azad and Sinha to help secure a substantial victory for Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

This multi-party support highlights the strategic alliances formed ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, potentially shaping the electoral outcomes based on community and regional influences.