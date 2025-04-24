Will measures like IWT pacify angry Indians?

New Delhi: The government's decisions to suspend Indus Water Treaty (IWT) and visa services to Pakistan are being hailed by a section of the people but majority of the population want a strong action against the neighbouring country to teach the perpetrators of the barbaric attack on the tourists in Kashmir's famed resort of Pahalgam.

They say such measures are not enough and want the Narendra Modi government to launch military strikes on terror bases across the Line of Control (LoC) at a much bigger scale than India had done at Balakot in 2019, with some even suggesting that the time to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has finally come.

But is India prepared for war -- limited or full-scale -- given that such an action has its advantages and disadvantages. The 1999 Kargil conflict is an example.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to teach a lesson to the Pahalgam attackers and their handlers.

This has been interpreted as a military action short of a full-fledged war against Pakistan.

Going by the public reaction, a repeat of the Balakot air strikes won't calm down the tempers this time.

They say that the action has not deterred terrorists from carrying out their heinous acts.

Modi will have to do much more to pacify his core constituency that is seething with anger.

But at the same time, he is someone who tried hard to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. It's definitely a tough call for him.

The Modi government is already facing flak for the security lapse and the intelligence failure behind the Pahalgam incident. That has further added pressure on the government, and to counter that narrative, a strike on terror camps across LoC appears inevitable.