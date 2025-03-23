Will PM Modi still back Arnab Goswami after CBI closes Sushant Rajput case?

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday cleared actress Rhea Chakraborty of any wrongdoing in the high-profile Sushant Singh Rajput case. With this closure report, the first thought crossing everyone’s mind is the vilification of the actress by Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami for TRPs, a campaign later echoed by other media houses.

For those generalising the matter to target any other specific channel or anchor owing to personal dislikes, it was Goswami who led the hate campaign against Chakraborty for TRPs. Others followed him because vilifying the actress garnered high TRPs and propelled Republic Bharat to the top spot among Hindi channels.

This is not the first instance where Goswami, widely regarded as a favoured media personality of the Narendra Modi-led government, has caused embarrassment to the top echelons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Leaked WhatsApp chats, part of the Mumbai Police’s chargesheet in the TRP manipulation scandal, previously revealed Goswami referring to then-Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in derogatory terms. Despite this, his apparent proximity to the Modi government remained unshaken, raising questions about the BJP’s continued support for the controversial figure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s association with Goswami has persisted, with the PM attending Republic TV events as recently as this month’s Republic Plenary Summit.

Modi’s engagement with Goswami, a media personality widely criticised for his toxic rhetoric, stands in stark contrast to the PM’s aspirations of projecting himself as a "vishwaguru" (global leader) on the international stage.

Goswami, known for his bombastic style and hollow promises, has repeatedly vowed to transform Republic into a global media powerhouse at his events, in the presence of PM Modi.

However, these claims have failed to materialise, with no international channel launched to date. Notably, at this year’s summit, Goswami refrained from reiterating such lofty goals, quietly stepping back from his usual rhetoric, a move that has not gone unnoticed by observers.

BestMediaInfo.com, a media watchdog, launched a campaign against the pervasive toxicity on news channels during the height of the controversy, singling out Republic TV and Goswami for their aggressive coverage.

Goswami’s actions have embarrassed the saffron party multiple times, yet he continues to enjoy unparalleled patronage from the government.

Political analysts suggest that this support may stem from his ability to shape public opinion in favor of the ruling party, even as he carries "zero" credibility beyond his staunch followers.

“Nothing will come of it,” remarked a senior analyst on condition of anonymity. “Goswami will continue to wield influence, backed by the top BJP leadership.”

As the Modi government navigates its domestic and global ambitions, its association with figures like Goswami risks tarnishing its carefully crafted image.