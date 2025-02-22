Workers rue absence of dialogue in Congress

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is known to be a strong advocate of internal dialogue to strengthen the Congress, but for years now, there has been no direct communication between workers and the leadership to discuss steps to revive an organisation battered by a persistent electoral slide.

Old-timers recall the early days of Sonia Gandhi’s presidency when she would regularly meet workers during ‘Janata Darbar’ sessions at her residence.

She had then continued the tradition followed by her mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, and her husband, Rajiv Gandhi—both former Prime Ministers.

However, Sonia Gandhi later discontinued the practice on the advice of some close aides and senior leaders.

‘Janata Darbars’ are interactive sessions held by political leaders with their workers and the general public to learn about their grievances and problems, and to attempt to address them.

After taking over as Congress vice-president in 2013, Rahul Gandhi agreed to suggestions from a section of leaders that he should restart the dialogue process in the party by holding ‘Janata Darbars’ in Delhi whenever convenient for him, enabling workers and common people to interact with him.

The move was shelved due to his unavailability.

He made a similar promise soon after assuming the reins of the grand old party in December 2017. This, too, didn’t materialise until he resigned from the post in May 2019, following the party’s second successive crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

However, he did hold ‘Janata Darbars’ in 2018 in Amethi and Rae Bareli, then represented by him and his mother, respectively.

Now, the chorus for similar interactions has grown after the Gandhi family recently met a cobbler from Sultanpur. Rahul Gandhi has been meeting people from different castes and various walks of life ever since his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

Congress workers want the party leadership to listen to them and take the corrective steps required to reinvigorate the grand old party and reverse its electoral setbacks.

They argue that frequent dialogue between the Congress high command and the workers will send a strong message that the leadership means business and is keen on addressing people-centric issues.

Unlike in the past, no general secretary or in-charge regularly sits at the party headquarters in Delhi, as a result of which a large number of Congress workers visiting the national capital return disappointed.

As the general secretary in-charge of organisation (GSO), Janardan Dwivedi made it a point to sit in his office at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters at 24, Akbar Road for four to five hours every day, meeting those coming from different states.

In contrast, the current GSO, KC Venugopal, hardly sits in the office, as he is most often seen shadowing Rahul Gandhi. A Congress worker considers himself lucky to meet Venugopal or any office-bearer during a visit to Delhi.

One of the reasons for the Congress party’s worst-ever electoral performance in 2014 is considered to be the arrogance of its ministers and leaders, and their complete disconnect with the people.

But, the Congress still hasn’t learned from its mistakes.