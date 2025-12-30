The Budget Hatchback: Why used Renault cars, especially the Kwid at a 3 lakh price, offer the best value

New Delhi: Renault’s been around in India since 2011, and over time, it’s found a pretty solid place in the used-car scene, largely because its cars never looked or felt like the typical budget-friendly offerings buyers were used to.

Their slightly offbeat styling and the way each model tried to bring something fresh to its segment ensured that Renault cars made a fair share of folks looking at cars with a bit of personality gravitate towards them.

Among these, no model has shaped Renault’s identity in India quite like the Kwid. When it landed in 2015, it didn’t behave like the entry-level hatchbacks we were used to.

The Kwid looked tougher, felt more substantial, and even threw in features its rivals didn’t dare offer back then. There was that 7-inch touchscreen, for example, at a time when simple comforts were still a big deal in this segment.

Right now, you will find abundant options of Kwid car price 3 lakhs approximately, making it an easy pick for anyone who wants a feature-loaded hatchback without spending a fortune

A Quick Look at Renault’s Popular Used Models

If you look at the numbers from the used car market, used Renault cars grabbed about 4% of all sales in 2024. The used Kwid was the leading model for Renault in India, followed by the Duster, which is known for its rugged charm and diesel performance. Let’s have a look at the popular Renault cars that you can find in the used Indian market:

Kwid: A surprisingly spacious hatchback for its class, the Kwid became a car for budget hatchback buyers without imparting the budget feel.

Lodgy: Launched in 2015, sold until 2020, the Lodgy gave buyers loads of three-row space without forcing them into expensive MPVs or sticking to cars like the Maruti Ertiga.

Duster: The OG compact SUV. Since 2012, the Duster’s robust ride, torquey diesel engine, and go-anywhere attitude have turned it into a bit of a legend.

Triber: A sub-4-metre miracle, where Renault squeezed seven seats into a footprint no bigger than a hatchback. Practical, flexible, and clever in its packaging

What a Used Renault Kwid Gives You

At launch, the Kwid arrived with an 799cc petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox, but Renault quickly expanded the lineup the following year by introducing a punchier 999cc engine along with the convenience of an AMT.

A few things made the Kwid stand out instantly:

SUV-inspired design with a strong road presence

180mm ground clearance, unheard of in its segment

A wheelbase 60mm longer than the Alto 800, resulting in better interior space

A massive 300-litre boot, leading the class

Even on the features front, the hatchback became one of the first in the segment to offer a touchscreen infotainment system, and by 2018, it had evolved further with additions like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, a rear armrest, and even a reverse camera. Safety also saw meaningful upgrades, with ABS, EBD, and a driver airbag becoming standard over time.

Why the Used Kwid Stands Out as a Value-Packed Budget Hatch

1. A Lot of Car for the Money

While earlier Kwid models did show signs of cost-cutting, such as a single wiper, plastic wheel covers paired with three-nut rims, and manually adjustable mirrors, the overall package still feels rich because of its design language, useful feature set, and the availability of AMT variants, giving budget buyers a slice of convenience that wasn’t easy to find in its segment at the time.

2. Highly Efficient Engines

The 0.8-litre engine delivers around 25 kmpl (ARAI)

The Kwid’s lightweight body (~660 kg) boosts efficiency even further

The 1.0-litre engine returns up to 24 kmpl (ARAI)

Simply put, the Kwid is gentle on your wallet, both at the time of purchase and every time you visit the fuel pump.

3. Low Cost of Maintenance

Renault nailed localisation and has a wide service network, so finding parts isn’t a hassle. Routine servicing comes in at about ₹4,000–₹4,500 a year or every 10,000 km. That keeps ownership costs nice and low.

4. Surprisingly Comfortable Ride Quality

One thing Renault got just right is the suspension. The Kwid soaks up bumps better than most entry-level hatchbacks. You’ll notice the difference, especially on rough city roads.

Conclusion

As new car prices keep climbing, a well-kept used Kwid just makes more sense than ever. It sticks to a tight budget without feeling cheap, and its city-friendly size, smart features, and everyday practicality make it a hassle-free choice for just about anyone.