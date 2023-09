Çelebi India begins ground handling services at Chennai Airport

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Turkish aviation services firm Celebi India said on Monday it has started providing ground handling services at Chennai International Airport.

With this, the company is offering its services at nine airports in the country.

Celebi India will be providing comprehensive ground handling services to both scheduled and non-scheduled air operators at domestic as well as international terminals of the facility, it said.

Airlines have already started entering into ground handling service contracts with the company, with US-Bangla Airlines and YTO Cargo signing a pact for carrying out such activities on their behalf, Celebi said.

Chennai Airport is a key gateway for travellers, and Celebi India is happy to contribute to its growth and efficiency, said Tauseef Khan, CEO of Ground Handling, Celebi India.

"This launch marks a significant milestone for Celebi India and Chennai Airport, strengthening our commitment to delivering world-class ground handling services in the aviation sector," he said.

Besides Chennai, Celebi India handles these activities at Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Goa (Manohar International Airport, Mopa), and Kannur. PTI IAS SHW