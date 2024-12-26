10 Adani group stocks settle higher; Adani Ports jumps over 5 pc

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Ten of the 11 listed Adani group firms ended higher on Thursday, with Adani Ports soaring over 5 per cent, in an otherwise tepid equity market trend.

Advertisment

Shares of Adani Ports jumped 5.19 per cent, emerging as the biggest gainer among the Sensex stocks.

The stock of Adani Green Energy rallied 3.22 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions shot up by 2.67 per cent, Adani Power climbed 2.25 per cent, Sanghi Industries climbed 1.75 per cent, Adani Enterprises advanced 1.23 per cent, Ambuja Cements (1.23 per cent), ACC (0.75 per cent), Adani Wilmar (0.33 per cent) and Adani Total Gas (0.08 per cent) on the BSE.

However, shares of NDTV declined 0.52 per cent.

Advertisment

The combined market valuation of all the 11 firms stood at Rs 12,98,249.11 crore.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 0.39 points to settle at 78,472.48 in a muted trade. The NSE Nifty eked out gains of 22.55 points or 0.1 per cent to 23,750.20. PTI SUM SUM SHW