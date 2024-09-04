100 Industrialists sought transfer of lease: Minister

Shimla, Sep 4 (PTI) As many as 100 industrialists in Himachal have sought transfer of lease and applied for disconnecting power supply, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan informed state assembly during question hour on Wednesday.

Replying to a question of Janak Raj and Jeet Ram Katwal (BJP), he said that information has been sought regarding surrender of GST numbers from Excise and Taxation department and so far only one Industrial unit, K Kiran P International Private Limited, has migrated to Haryana.

He said that 5,293 new Industrial units including small, medium and large units have been set up from January 1 and the authority has approved 402 units with an investment of Rs 8,459 crore and employment generation for 29,970 persons.

Asserting that closure of industrial units is a normal process and there can be many reasons like losses, financial issues, family disputes and others but the government has no information regarding closures of industrial units as the industries which shut their business do not inform the state government about the same, he said.

He said that the government would find out the reasons for closure of units and assured to check the flight of industries.

He said that electricity would be given at Rs 1 per unit less as compared to neighbouring states and subsidies would continue and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has given assurance in this regard.

Bikram Thakur (BJP) alleged that industries are migrating due to the wrong policies of the government and asked whether the expansion of units has also been included in the industries set up in the state.

Jeet Ram Katwal (BJP) said that to his knowledge 10 industries had left and asked the government to collect the data as the question would be raised again in the winter session of the assembly.

In reply to another question of Sudhir Sharma (BJP) and Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress), the Chief Minister said that adequate compensation would be given to the persons whose lands are being acquired for expansion of Kangra Airport.

The government is focused on the expansion of Kangra Airport as it was easy but establishing an airport at Balh in Mandi district is also a priority. Rs 1,000 crore allotted by the 15th Finance Commission for this airport has neither been received nor mentioned anywhere by the Centre and the previous BJP government gave equity of meager Rs 1 crore to Airport Authority of India for this Rs 4,000 crore project, he said.

Sukhu further said that so far no agreement has been signed with Asian Development Bank (ADB) for setting up a Rs 400 crore Convention Center and 600 Bigha in Kuladhar would be developed as a tourism destination.

Replying to allegations of Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur that Kangra has been declared Tourism Capital only to placate people of Kangra, Heli-taxi service has been stopped and the ropeway project has made no headway, Sukhu said that Rs 13 crore each have been sanctioned for construction of Heliports at Chamba and Rakkar while Baddi and Rampur Heliports are ready.

He said that steps taken by the government to make Kangra Tourism Capital would be reflected in the next budget. PTI BPL MR