100 investment meet projects have reached work stage: Minister Rajeev

Kochi, Aug 4 (PTI) A total of 100 projects, out of 429 yielded by Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) held in February, are under way in different parts of the state, demonstrating the resounding success of the initiative, state Industries Minister P Rajeev said here on Monday.

The minister was addressing the Investors Conclave convened here to ascertain the status of the proposals that came up at IKGS. Over 200 investors turned up for the meet.

"By the end of August, the number of the projects reaching the implementation stage will cross 100. This means 21 per cent of realisation so far. This must be the biggest strike rate of any investment meet held in the country. We are trying to raise this to 50 per cent soon", the minister is quoted as saying in an official release.

Asking investors to come out with their views, suggestions and grievances, he said this conclave was meant to hear directly from the investors whether they are facing any hurdle in going ahead with their projects, so that the government could step in to address them.

As many as 20 investors pointed out some of the issues faced by them.

The minister assured that each of these issues would be addressed without any delay.

Rajeev said, if necessary, ministerial level meetings will be held to address issues involving different departments.

He also made calls with the field officials to ascertain the status of some of the issues that came up at the meet from the dias itself.

The investors present expressed satisfaction at the cooperation from officials of the industries department agencies like KSIDC, KINFRA and Directorate of Industries, the release said.