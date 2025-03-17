1025 new buses to be added to Haryana State Transport fleet: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state government will purchase 1,025 new buses, including electric, AC and non-AC, to strengthen state transport corporation.

Saini said the government is paying special attention to facilitate the traffic system, modernizing the bus depots and promoting electric vehicles.

The government will purchase 500 non-AC buses of BS-6 standard, 150 AC buses and 375 electric buses, the chief minister said.

For the convenience of passengers, modern bus depots will be constructed under the Public-Private Partnership model in Pipli, Karnal, Sector-36, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh (Faridabad) and Sonipat. In addition, a new transport building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 71 crore.

The Chief Minister said "Divyang citizens" will get the facility of free bus travel. Saini, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said while presenting State Budget 2025-26 in the state assembly here.

Live tracking system will be implemented in buses on the lines of railways, so that passengers will get information about the status of buses in real time.

He said the government will purchase electric vehicles in its departments and Haryana Roadways will include electric buses in its fleet for long-distance travel as part of efforts to cut down pollution.

The government aims to have 30 per cent of its total transport fleet consist of electric vehicles in the next five years.

Saini said apart from this, lifetime tax will be implemented in place of annual tax on motor vehicles in the state.

The Chief Minister said that a metro line will be constructed from Millenium City Centre to Cyber Hub in Gurugram at an estimated cost of Rs 5,500 crore.

In addition, under the Namo Metro Corridor, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will develop a metro line from Sarai Kale Khan to Neemrana via Dharuhera.

A further Namo metro line is also proposed to connect Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal, Saini said.

Besides, studies are underway for the construction of metro lines from Bahadurgarh to Asoda, Ballabhgarh to Palwal, and Vatika Chowk to Pachgaon in Gurugram, he said. An Intercity Express Metro will be introduced, connecting Bata Chowk in Faridabad to Sector 56 in Gurugram, he said.

A heliport will be constructed on 16 acres of land in Gurugram to connect other regions of the country, such as Salasar, Khatushyamji, Pitambari Mata and Chandigarh, through helicopter services, he said. PTI SUN MR MR