10th phase of Sagar Parikrama covering AP and Puducherry coastal districts to start from Mon

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The government on Sunday said the 10th phase of the Sagar Parikrama, which aims to resolve the issues of fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various schemes, covering the remaining coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry will kickstart on Monday.

According to the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, the phase-10 of 'Sagar Parikrama' programme will cover the remaining coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh namely Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam, while Yanam in Puducherry.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and officials from various governmental bodies and organizations, will participate in the event, an official statement said.

During a six-day journey till January 6, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Kisan Credit Card and state schemes will be awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, it added.

Andhra Pradesh has diversified water resources with 974 km of coastline, 33,227 km of continental shelf area, 555 marine fishermen villages, 2 fishing harbours, 350 fish landing centres, 31147 fishing crafts, 65 cold storages, 64 processing plants, 235 ice plants, 28 feed mills, 357 hatcheries and 234 aqualabs.

In Andhra Pradesh, the Centre has envisaged an investment of Rs 2,300 crore under PMMSY and undertaken projects like construction of fish landing centres, fishing harbours, cold storages/ice plants, acquisition of new deep sea fishing vessels for traditional fishermen, etc.

The first phase of 'Sagar Parikrama' started from Mandvi, Gujarat, on March 5, 2022, and so far covered coastal states and union territories of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Daman and Diu in total nine phases. PTI LUX MR