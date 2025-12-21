11 flights cancelled at Srinagar airport due to bad weather

Srinagar, Dec 21 (PTI) At least 11 flights were cancelled on Sunday at Srinagar International Airport, following snowfall in the upper reaches and rainfall in the plains of the valley, officials said.

An official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) told PTI, "We had 11 flights cancelled today at Srinagar airport due to bad weather," the official told PTI.

Additionally, two flights bound for Srinagar were cancelled due to weather conditions at Jammu and Delhi airports. The cancellations were attributed to snowfall in the higher reaches of Kashmir and moderate rainfall in the plains.

The AAI official added that four flights were waiting for departure at the apron of Srinagar airport, while two flights were scheduled to arrive later in the day.

The official further noted that the resumption of flight operations would depend on an improvement in weather conditions. PTI MIJ HIG HIG