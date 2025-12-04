11 IndiGo flights from Goa airport cancelled, 25 delayed

Panaji, Dec 4 (PTI) As many as 11 IndiGo flights operating from the Goa International Airport at Dabolim were cancelled on Thursday while 25 flights of the airline were delayed.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, is grappling with significant operational disruptions in the past few days and more than 300 flights were cancelled on Thursday across the country.

A senior official of the Airport Authority of India-operated Dabolim airport told PTI that the passengers were informed about the cancellations in advance.

As many as 25 IndiGo flights operating from the Dabolim airport were delayed. The delays ranged from a few minutes to five hours, the airport said in a post on X.

It also posted about cancellation of flights departing for Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata and Surat. PTI RPS KRK