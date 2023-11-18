11 ministries hold deliberations on improving India's logistics performance index

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) As many as 11 ministries and departments, including industry, railways and ports, held deliberations on measures taken and action plans needed for improving India's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) ranking, an official statement said on Saturday.

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary (Logistics) in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said that a targeted action plan is important to improve the logistics efficiency of the country and India's ranking in the World Bank LPI.

She added that the measures taken by the stakeholder ministries and departments will be showcased to the World Bank LPI team.

These discussions happen every fortnight to assess the measures taken and outcomes achieved in improving performance across six parameters of LPI including customs, infrastructure, ease of arranging shipments quality of logistics services, tracking and tracing and timeliness.

The DPIIT said that in the meeting Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), highlighted that it has implemented a Land Port Management System (LPMS) to digitise operations and facilitate a secure electronic flow of information between all stakeholders at the integrated check posts (ICPs).

The system is reducing the dwell time of cross-border movements (trade and passenger), enhancing the efficiency of customs and border management clearance, and improving the timely delivery of shipments.

LPAI has been able to reduce the dwell time from 57 days to less than 24 hours.

Manoj Gangeya, ED (Planning), Ministry of Railways, stated about various initiatives that the ministry is planning across six parameters of LPI.

The development of rail containerisation at ports and freight terminals is expected to increase the rail container loading from 80 million tonnes recorded last year by three times by FY'31.

The ministry is also checking the feasibility of railway siding at Land Ports to promote multi-modal connectivity.

R Ananth, Director, CBIC highlighted that a Custom Revenue Control Laboratories (CRCL) will be launched in Guwahati by December 23 which will assist in field formations in chemical analysis of samples of various trade commodities.

The eleven ministries/departments includes Civil Aviation, Shipping and Waterways, Coal, Civil Aviation, Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC). PTI RR MR MR