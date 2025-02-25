114 MoUs worth Rs 1.89 lakh signed on first day of Assam biz summit

Guwahati, Feb 25 (PTI) More than 110 MoUs worth about Rs 1.89 lakh crore were signed on the first day of the Advantage Assam business summit on Tuesday, with the figure expected to increase substantially by the end of the two-day meet.

Four international non-financial MoUs were signed, besides leading domestic companies like Adani Group, Tata Power, JSW Energy, and PSUs such as OIL, ONGC, NRL, pledging investment in this northeastern state on the first day of the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit'.

"On Day 1 of #AdvantageAssam2, the state signed 114 MoUs worth approximately Rs 1.89 lakh crore with leading companies, including Adani Total Gas, Tata Power, ONGC, Oil India, Essar Group, JSW Energy, AMUL, PNB, DP World, Welspun, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and NRL etc," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"These strategic partnerships will fuel industrial growth, generate employment, and drive Assam's economic expansion. With a thriving business ecosystem, the state is poised to usher in a new era of prosperity," it added.

The government signed a Rs 30,000 crore-pact with Tata Power, Rs 7,000 crore one with JSW Group, Rs 5,850 crore with Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd, Rs 5,000 crore with Adani Total Gas Ltd, Rs 3,000 crore with PNB Investment Services Ltd and Rs 2,100 crore pact with Essar Group.

Among PSUs that signed MoUs during the day are OIL, pledging investment of Rs 23,300 crore, and an investment proposal of Rs 10,711 crore by the Numaligarh Refinery.

The MoUs signed were in varied sectors, from energy to healthcare to manufacturing.

Four international MoUs were signed during the day, including one with Bill Melinda Gates Foundation to collaborate in developmental support in health, agriculture etc.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore, signed an MoU for nursing talent skills cooperation, ASEAN One Co Ltd, Japan inked another to set up skill training institute, while Spice Lemon will establish a Japanese Language institute.

During the inaugural session, private sector behemoths Reliance, Adani, Vedanta and Tatas also cumulatively announced an investment of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in the Northeastern state. PTI SSG TR NN