12 companies shown interest in building luxury resorts in Andamans

Port Blair, Oct 14 (PTI) The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO) has received a good response from leading hospitality developers and investors to design, build, finance, operate, transfer (DBFOT) of 5-star eco-tourism resorts on PPP basis at exotic locations in the archipelago, an official said.

The locations which the Andaman and Nicobar administration invited DBFOT are: Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island), Megapode Resort in Port Blair, Aves Island, Long Island and Smith Island in North and Middle Andaman.

Managing Director of ANIIDCO Chanchal Yadav told PTI that, "We have received a good response so far, which includes five bids for the Shaheed Dweep project, four bids for the Megapode Resort redevelopment, two bids for Aves Island and one bid for Long Island." The union territory administration has received 12 bids. The last date for submission of bids was October 6.

She said, "These bids are currently under technical evaluation, and the work will be awarded to the highest bidder after completion of both technical and financial evaluations. The Megapode Resort redevelopment is expected to be completed within three years, while the island projects have an estimated four-year completion timeline.

Out of five locations, Aves Island is an uninhabited Island, and this is probably the first time that the local administration has decided to open such an uninhabited Island to promote tourism.

The Aves is a small and beautiful Island, also known as Coconut Island for its lush green coconut plantation. Presently, Aves is not open for tourists. It is an uninhabited island with no accommodation facilities, but with the proposed five-star eco-tourism resort, Aves will be the most sought-after tourist destination after Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) in Andaman, the officer said.

With an investment of nearly Rs 36 crore, the five-star eco-tourism resort (2.75 hectare) at Aves Island will have 50 rooms where the concessionaire can undertake various activities like a shopping area for local souvenirs, scuba diving, game fishing, forest trekking, nature camping, wellness centre, etc.

Apart from Aves, the union territory administration has also invited tenders for the holistic development of 14 more islands, which include Lalaji Bay beach at Long Island (the total project cost of five star eco-tourism resort, with a maximum of 220 rooms, will be approximately Rs 391 crore).

Smith Island (total project costs will be approximately Rs 60 crore, and total rooms will be 70), Shaheed Dweep (total project costs will be approximately Rs 172 crore and total rooms will be 120) spread across North Andaman, Middle Andaman and South Andaman.

The initiative aligns with the government's Holistic Development of Islands (HDI) framework and seeks to position the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a premier global destination for sustainable, nature-led tourism.

In 2024, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded an unprecedented growth of 120 per cent in domestic travellers and 27 per cent rise in foreign tourist footfall.

Designed to promote eco-friendly and responsible tourism, the projects adhere to international sustainability standards such as LEED, GRIHA, and Green Globe certifications, and comply with Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and environmental norms.

The development of these resorts under the PPP model will unlock significant economic value, boost high-end luxury tourism, and generate substantial local employment opportunities, both direct and indirect —marking a major stride toward the sustainable and inclusive growth of the Andaman and Nicobar lsands, the officer added. PTI SN SN RG