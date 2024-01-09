12th phase of 'Sagar Parikrama' covering West Bengal coastal regions to kick-start on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The 12th phase of 'Sagar Parikrama' which aims to resolve issues of fishermen and other stakeholders and facilitate their economic upliftment through various schemes, covering coastal regions of West Bengal, will kick-start on Wednesday, the government said on Tuesday.

According to the Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry, the phase-12 of 'Sagar Parikrama' programme will cover Digha, Shankarpur Fishing Harbour, Sultanpur Fishing Harbour (at Diamond Harbour) and Ganga Sagar.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala, junior minister L Murugan and various officials from the governmental bodies and organizations will participate in the event, an official statement said.

During a two-day journey till January 11, the minister will hold interactions with fishermen, fish farmers and other key stakeholders. Campaigns for Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) and other events will take place throughout West Bengal coastal regions, it said.

West Bengal is endowed with six agro- climatic regions having diverse aquatic resources with more than 8 lakh hectares of inland water bodies and a coastline of 158 km. There is great diversity in fishery sector from cold water to marine and everything in between (inland, brackish water, wetland).

According to the ministry, the fishing industry is regarded as a rising star, with enormous potential for fostering inclusive growth through economic empowerment of the fisher folk.

The Centre took Sagar Parikrama Yatra initiative to better understand the issues, experiences, and aspirations of fishermen, as well as to understand the circumstances in fishing villages and highlight the schemes available to fishermen in coastal areas, it said.

The first phase of 'Sagar Parikrama' had started from Mandvi, Gujarat on March 5, 2022 and so far covered eleven phases in Gujarat, Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Odisha.

The eleven phases of the Sagar Parikrama Yatra represent a significant journey over numerous coastal regions, confronting varied hardships and encountering distinct cultures, the ministry added. PTI LUX HVA