151 steel standards prepared by BIS incorporated in QCO

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The government on Thursday said that 151 steel standards formulated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have been incorporated in the Quality Control Order (QCO) so far.

Advertisment

This exercise is continuing towards the goal of formulating standards for all the steel consumed in the country.

The import of steel consignment is also subjected to scrutiny to check supply of any substandard steel consignment, the steel ministry said in a statement.

The government has been taking several steps from time to time to ensure quality in steel production.

Advertisment

Measures have been taken to formulate standards, for the steel consumed in the country and incorporate them in the Quality Control Order (QCO). Standardization involves setting up of uniform specifications, testing methods, and manufacturing processes for steel production.

This ensures consistency in the quality of steel across different manufacturers. Such steel is required to adhere to the standard defined by BIS and domestic as well as foreign manufacturers are required to obtain BIS license for manufacturing.

By enforcing QCO, the Government enforces the supply of only quality products. Besides, the government is also preparing a strategy for the steel sector to increase its competitiveness and sustainability in overseas.

Advertisment

Accordingly, a Working Group has been set up to formulate India's Steel Global Outlook Strategy with focus on the four strategic areas for collaboration including raw materials and investments.

After extensive consultations with the stakeholders, a Strategy Paper will be formulated identifying focused areas of cooperation and action plans for priority countries. PTI SID MR MR