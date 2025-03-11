1,61,150 entities recognised as startups by DPIIT as on Jan: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) As many as 1,61,150 entities have been recognised as startups by the government as of January 31 this year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that of these, 28,511 entities have been recognized as startups in Maharashtra and 16,954 in Karnataka.

"As on 31st January 2025, 1,61,150 entities have been recognised as startups by DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade)," he said.

The recognised units are eligible for tax incentives under startup India action plan. Under the Startup India initiative, the support is provided to the recognised startups. PTI RR MR MR