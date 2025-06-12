Business

169 Indians, 53 British nationals among 242 onboard ill-fated Air India plane crash

NewsDrum Desk
Plane crash near Ahmedabad airport

New Delhi: There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members onboard the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, Air India said in a statement on social media platform 'X'.

"Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," it said.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals, the airline said.

"We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," it said.

Air India also said that it is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating the incident. PTI NKD HVA

