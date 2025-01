Gangtok, Jan 19 (PTI) The full team of the 16th Finance Commission, headed by its chairman Arvind Panagariya, arrived in Sikkim on a five-day visit on Sunday.

Chief Secretary R Telang, Chief Administrator VB Pathak and DGP Akshay Sachdeva welcomed them at the Burtuk helipad.

The team will interact with various stakeholders during the visit. PTI KDK SOM