16th Finance Commission team reaches Assam on 4-day tour

Guwahati, Sep 25 (PTI) The 16th Finance Commission team on Wednesday arrived in Assam on a four-day tour, during which it will meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, other ministers and top government officials to discuss monetary issues.

Several members of the Commission and their families reached Guwahati during the day and offered prayers at Kamakhya temple, an official said.

They also visited the State Cancer Institute at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, she added.

On Thursday, the Commission will have a series of meetings, starting with the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat complex in presence of the chief secretary and other senior officials.

The panel will meet various political parties, representatives of rural and urban local bodies, different councils and industries. It will also address a press conference on Thursday.

On its third day of stay in Assam, the Finance Commission will visit Kaziranga National Park, Tata's semiconductor unit site at Jagiroad and other spots.

The Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve is slated to reopen for tourists on October 1 after the monsoon break.

From Kaziranga, the team will be departing for Shillong, the official said.

The Finance Commission is set up by the President mainly to give its recommendations on distribution of tax revenues between the Centre and the states and among the states.

The Arvind Panagariya-led 16th Finance Commission will make its recommendations available by October 31, 2025, the official said. PTI TR NN