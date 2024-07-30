17,625 posts vacant in Food & Consumer Affairs Ministry: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) As many as 17,625 posts are lying vacant under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution including institutions, agencies and autonomous bodies, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya said the number of permanent and temporary posts under the Ministry including institutions, agencies and autonomous bodies in 2014 stood at 45,915 and 19, respectively.

In 2024, she said the number of permanent and temporary posts under the Ministry including institutions, agencies and autonomous bodies stood at 48,555 and 8, respectively.

"No person has been re-employed after retirement from service in the last five years. The number of posts lying vacant under the Ministry including institutions, agencies and autonomous bodies is 17,625," the minister said. PTI MJH MJH MR