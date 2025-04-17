18 heritage sites in Gujarat attracted 37 lakh tourists in 2024

Ahmedabad, Apr 17 (PTI) More than 36.95 lakh tourists, Indians as well as foreign nationals, visited 18 heritage sites in Gujarat last year, the state government said on Thursday.

Among these destinations, the four UNESCO World Heritage Sites alone attracted more than 12.88 lakh tourists, said an official release, adding that the footfall boosted the local economy and generated employment.

More than 7.15 lakh tourists visited Heritage City Ahmedabad, 3.64 lakh visited Rani Ki Vav stepwell in Patan, more than 1.6 lakh tourists visited Dholavira in Kutch, and 47,000 tourists visited Champaner in Panchmahal district.

These four places have been given the status of World Heritage by UNESCO for features such as architectural uniqueness, history, water management and art and town planning, said the release.

Champaner and the adjoining Pavagadh were awarded the status of World Heritage Site in 2004.

The temple of Kalika Mata atop Pavagadh hill is one of the `Shaktipeeths', built by the eighth century ruler Vanraj Chavda. Champaner was named after Chaampraj, the commander of Chavda's army.

Ranki Vav or Rani Ki Vav is located in Patan district in north Gujarat. This historical stepwell was built in the late 11th century by Udayamati, the first queen of Bhimdev, son of King Moolaraj Solanki of the Solanki dynasty of Anhilwad Patan.

In 2014, UNESCO granted it the status of World Heritage Site. It has seven stories below the ground, adorned with stone carvings and statues of deities.

In 2017, UNESCO awarded the status of India's first World Heritage City to the Walled City of Ahmedabad, situated on the eastern side of the Sabarmati river.

Dholavira, a Harappan-era archeological site in Kutch district, was declared a World Heritage Site in 2021. It is believed to be a part of the 5,000-year-old Indus Valley Civilisation.

This site has been selected under the Centre's 'Swadesh Darshan 2' scheme for the development of infrastructure and other facilities, the release noted, adding that Dwarka too has been selected under the same scheme.

Under the state government's Heritage Tourism Policy 2020-25, heritage buildings, palaces and forts situated in villages and towns of Gujarat are being developed as tourism destinations, said the release.