19 projects worth Rs 88,000 crore being rolled out in northeast: Scindia

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The government is investing heavily in the northeast to build infrastructure, and there are 19 projects worth Rs 88,000 crore being rolled out in the region, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

While speaking at the CII Annual Tourism Summit, Scindia said that the northeast offers huge opportunities in terms of talents, agriculture, horticulture besides tourism.

"There are 19 projects right now in the northeast of 88,000 crore. The northeast has seen investment as it has never seen before," Scindia said.

When asked about the issue of Manipur, Scindia said that the issue in the state is an old issue.

Advertisment

"It's not something that's emerged today. It's been an issue for the last two or three decades. Having said that, the government is fully, not only apprised but is tackling the situation to the best of its capability. The rest of the northeast today is, if I use the terminology, an island of tranquillity," Scindia noted. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL