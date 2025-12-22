1Point1 Solutions to buy Netcom Business Contact Center in USD 33.37 mn deal

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) 1Point1 Solutions, a provider of AI-led business process management (BPM) solutions on Monday announced it is acquiring Costa Rica–headquartered Netcom Business Contact Center for USD 33.37 million transaction value.
The acquisition is targeted for completion by March 31, 2026.
The total transaction value for the acquisition of 100 per cent ownership is USD 33.37 million, comprising an upfront payment of USD 25.41 million and an estimated earn-out of USD 8.25 million, subject to post-closing adjustments linked to EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) performance and excess working capital, according to a release.
Additional transaction-related costs are estimated at about USD 1 million.
"The acquisition is expected to nearly double 1Point1’s FY’ 27 topline marking a significant step in advancing the company’s inorganic growth strategy," it said.
It aims to accelerate company’s evolution into high-growth global organisation, while deepening domain expertise in banking and financial services through an AI-first, human-intelligence-led customer experience and BPM model, the release added.
Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director, 1Point1 Solutions, said: "The acquisition of Netcom strengthens our North, Central and Latin America footprint and expands our BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) presence across continents." PTI MBI MBI MR