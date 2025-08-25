2 days before 50 pc US tariffs take effect, PM stands firm, vows to protect farmers, entrepreneurs

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday declared he can't compromise on interests of farmers, cattle-rearers, small-scale industries, cautioning "pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it", remarks coming two days before the 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods kick in.

Without taking names, Modi asserted politics in the world now largely revolves around economic interests where everyone is concerned about just themselves even as he pushed for swadeshi and invoked Mahatma Gandhi.

"In such a scenario, I want to tell small entrepreneurs, farmers and cattle-rearers that for Modi, your interest is paramount. My government will never compromise on your interests. No matter how much pressure comes, we will bear it. But, your interests will never be harmed," affirmed the PM.

August 27 is the Trump administration-set deadline for the imposition of 50 per cent American tariffs on goods from India to its key export market.

Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, was addressing a large gathering in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad city after holding a two-km-long roadshow and later launching multiple projects.

India is empowered by walking on the path of "Sudarshan Chakradhari" -- Mohan Lord Shri Krishna, who symbolised strength and protection, and "Charkhadhari" -- Mohan Mahatma Gandhi, the freedom struggle hero who pushed for swadeshi with his spinning wheel, the PM maintained.

He noted 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted Pakistan-based terrorists after the Pahalgam massacre, was a reflection of the bravery of the country's soldiers and determination of Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan's India.

"Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding," the PM told the gathering.

Modi hit out at the Congress, saying the party, which ruled India for 60 to 65 years, made the nation dependent on other countries in order to indulge in "import scams".

The PM also accused the Congress of discarding Mahatma Gandhi's core principles.

"The party which enjoyed power for decades in Bapu's name crushed his soul. What did it do with Bapu's swadeshi mantra? You would never have heard words like cleanliness or swadeshi even once from the mouth of those who take Gandhi's name all day," he alleged.

He pushed for the widespread use of swadeshi goods.

"Businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' goods," he stated.

Referring to the inauguration of 1,449 houses and 130 shops built under a central scheme at a slum locality popularly known as Ramapir Tekra in Ahmedabad, the PM said, "Our government is committed to providing dignified living conditions for the poor in cities".

Modi told the gathering that 25 crore people in India have been lifted out of poverty in the last 11 years of the BJP-led government's rule at the Centre.

He maintained there was a time when it was difficult to do business in Ahmedabad, Gujarat's commercial hub, due to frequent riots and curfews.

However, the situation has changed and Ahmedabad is now is one of the safest cities in the country, noted the PM.

Referring to the ongoing redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said though he wanted to start the project parallel to the construction of the Statue of Unity in Narmada district, he could not do so because the previous (Congress) government at the Centre was not "favourable".

In view of the upcoming festivals, including Diwali, he urged shopkeepers and traders to follow the mantra of buying only 'made in India' goods.

"Traders should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only 'swadeshi' goods. Let these festivals open the doors of prosperity. Swadeshi and Aatma-nirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) is the highway to 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). Focus on increasing quality and decreasing prices of your products," said the PM.

Before his address, Modi inaugurated as well as laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 5,477 crore in the city and its surrounding areas.

Some of the key projects included widening of SP Ring road, stormwater drainage system for Shela, Manipur, Godhavi, Sanathal and Telav, development of Law Garden and Mithakhali Precinct with street furniture and new water distribution stations in Thaltej, Naranpura and Chandkheda wards.

He laid foundation stones for a mini sports complex in the Sarkhej ward and redevelopment of the four-lane railway overbridge between Sabarmati and Ahmedabad stations.

The Prime Minister launched projects worth Rs 1,796 crore for Mehsana district and flagged off two trains.

He launched Railway projects worth more than Rs 1,400 crore, which included the doubling of the Mehsana-Palanpur railway line (65 km), gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan line (37 km) and the Becharaji-Ranunj line (40 km).

On August 26 (Tuesday), he will inaugurate the production line for Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle (EV), the e-Vitara, at the carmaker's Hansalpur facility near Ahmedabad.

Earlier, after landing in Ahmedabad from New Delhi, Modi took out a 2-km-long roadshow in the city, where local bodies elections, including that of the municipal corporation, are due by the year-end.

The PM held the roadshow from Haridarshan crossroads in Naroda till Khodaldham ground in the Nikol area where he addressed the gathering. Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the route to cheerfully greet Modi.

"I think I am fortunate to get the love and blessings of lakhs of people," said Modi after the roadshow. PTI PJT PD VT RSY