2 EAC-PM members on 5-day Nagaland tour, to hold meetings with key stakeholders

Kohima, Oct 28 (PTI) Two members of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) have arrived in Nagaland on a five-day visit during which they will hold discussions with key stakeholders, and look at ways to bolster development of the region, officials said.

The members – Sanjeev Sanyal and Devi Prasad Mishra – arrived in the northeastern state on Friday, a release issued by the Nagaland Planning & Transformation Department said.

The visit focuses on catalysing economic growth and development in the region, and holds promise for strengthening vital sectors as well as forging collaborations, it said.

The EAC-PM members will engage in extensive discussions with local entrepreneurs, government officials, business leaders and community representatives during their stay, the release said. PTI NBS RBT