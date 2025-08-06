2 maritime bills passed by both Houses of parliament in a single day, first for shipping ministry

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Two bills aimed at streamlining maritime governance with a modern and internationally compliant approach were given approval on a single day on Wednesday in both Houses of Parliament, amid continued protests by the Opposition.

While the Rajya Sabha passed a century-old colonial-era 'Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025', the Lok Sabha approved the 'Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024' amid the din.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said it was a historic day as the parliament passed two important legislations -- the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 and the Carriage of Goods Sea Bill, 2025 -- effectively endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to modernise India's maritime sector, both policy and action wise.

"With the passage of the bills, the Modi government's push for India's modern shipping gets double endorsement from the Parliament,” he said.

It was for the first time that the Ministry got parliamentary approval of two bills on the same day.

The bills will pave the way for a modern, efficient and globally aligned maritime policy framework in India, Sonowal said.

The landmark legislations designed to promote ease of doing business and make India’s shipping sector future-ready, he said.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 is a progressive, future-ready legislation that replaces the outdated Merchant Shipping Act of 1958. The Bill marks a significant step towards aligning India's maritime legal framework with global standards and strengthening the country's position as a trusted maritime trade hub.

Introducing the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha, the minister, said that the Bill represents a decisive step towards positioning India as a global leader in maritime trade and governance.

"It is a progressive and advanced legislation, up to date with international maritime conventions and informed by the best practices of leading maritime nations,” he said.

The Bill is a part of a series of major legal reforms undertaken over the past 11 years under the leadership of PM Modi, aimed at enabling robust growth in the shipping and maritime sectors.

These reforms have significantly enhanced efficiency, transparency, and global competitiveness.

Highlighting the need for an updated framework, Sonowal noted that the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 had become bulky, fragmented, and outdated with 561 sections, failing to address contemporary maritime challenges or fully implement India’s obligations under several key International Maritime Organization (IMO) conventions.

"The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, with 16 parts and 325 clauses, modernises India’s maritime legal framework by aligning with international conventions, enhancing safety at sea, improving emergency response, and ensuring environmental protection. It reduces compliance burdens, promotes Indian tonnage, and prioritises seafarer welfare and ship safety.

"The Bill aims to make India a globally respected maritime jurisdiction and unlock sustainable growth, investment, and innovation in the sector," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

On the other hand, in the Rajya Sabha, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, was passed that repealed a century-old Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, culminating the parliamentary process as it was already passed by the Lok Sabha.

The new legislation is part of the government's broader effort to modernise India’s legal framework by eliminating outdated colonial-era laws and aligning with global best practices to improve ease of doing business.

The bill adopts the Hague-Visby Rules, a globally accepted maritime standard also followed by countries like the United Kingdom. By replacing complexity with clarity, the legislation is expected to simplify maritime trade laws, reduce litigation risks, and enhance transparency and commercial efficiency in cargo movement by sea.

The bill was introduced by Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) in the Rajya Sabha.

Thakur said the repeal of this pre-Constitution era legislation and its replacement with a new legislation is a part of the greater initiative of this government to rid ourselves of all vestiges of colonial mindset and to ensure ease of understanding and ease of doing business through simple and rationalised laws.

"This Bill is not merely a statutory reform, it reflects a broader philosophy of governance led by Prime Minister Modi to replace complexity with clarity, outdated norms with modern standards, and colonial remnants with forward-looking laws that serve the interests of a resurgent India,” he said.

The bill is a key step in making India’s maritime trade laws future-ready and compatible with international trade agreements, including the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the UK.

The legislation was passed by the Lok Sabha on March 28 this year. During the Rajya Sabha discussion, members raised issues including maritime security and smuggling risks, which the government assured were being addressed through statutory and operational safeguards.

The bill received broad bipartisan support in both Houses of Parliament.