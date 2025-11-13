2,000 exhibitors will participate in Plastindia 2026

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) More than 2,000 exhibitors and delegates from 80 countries will participate in the 12th edition of Plastindia to be held in New Delhi in February next year, an official said.

Plastindia 2026 National Executive Council Chairman Alok Tibrewala said here on Wednesday that "Plastindia 2026 will be the world's largest standalone plastics show. Other global shows combine rubber and chemicals, but ours will be entirely dedicated to plastics." Speaking at the eastern region roadshow, Tibrewala said the 12th edition of Plastindia, themed 'Bharat Next', will be held from February 5-10, 2026, in New Delhi. The event will host over 2,000 exhibitors, attract more than six lakh visitors, and feature participation from 80 countries, he said.

The plastic show will introduce three strategic initiatives aimed at promoting growth, sustainability, and innovation in India's fast-expanding plastics industry, he said.

Tibrewala said the discussion held with representatives of Plastindia Foundation and Indian Plastics Federation focused on the exhibition's role in driving investment, employment, and technology adoption in the Indian plastics sector, which is currently growing at 12–13 per cent annually.

Plastindia has launched three new initiatives — zero waste, startup search (in collaboration with IIM), and invest India.

The invest India partnership targets Rs 1 lakh crore in new investments in plastic processing, while the startup search will connect innovators and entrepreneurs with potential investors and industrial partners, Indian Plastics Federation President Amit Agarwal said.

The zero waste initiative seeks to make Plastindia 2026 the world's first exhibition where not a single kilogramme of the estimated 400–500 tonne of waste generated will reach landfills.

"We are determined to counter the 'badnaam kiya' image of plastics by proving that the problem lies in segregation, not in the material itself," Tibrewala added.

India currently consumes around 40 million tonne of polymers annually, with public sector companies such as IOCL and BPCL planning to expand capacity by an additional 8 million tonne over the next two years, Plastindia Foundation President Ravish Kamath said.

The sector directly employs over 50 lakh people, and the rising consumption is expected to further boost job creation. Plastic exports, presently valued at around USD 12 billion, are projected to double or triple in the next three years, backed by domestic raw material strength and entrepreneurial capability, he said.

Roadshows are being conducted in six key states to promote the event, with West Bengal identified as the third-largest plastics processing state after Gujarat and Maharashtra, accounting for nearly 7–8 per cent of national output.

Through the invest India mechanism, 10–12 state governments will participate in interactive sessions with industry leaders, discussing policy support, investment incentives, and employment potential.

Kamath said, "India is on an unstoppable trajectory. The Indian plastics market is projected to reach USD 50 billion by 2026, and West Bengal's new wave of investment reflects this momentum". PTI BSM RG