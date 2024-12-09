2000 MW solar park to be developed in Rajasthan: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A 2,000 MW solar park project will be developed in Rajasthan with 30 per cent central assistance, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said.

The central government will work together with all stakeholders to boost the renewable energy sector, the minister said while addressing 'Rising Rajasthan: Transition towards a Sustainable Energy Economy' Summit in Jaipur, according to an official statement.

"Union Minister Joshi announced the approval of a 2000 MW Solar Park project of Rajasthan Solar Development Corporation at the event which will also have 30 per cent Central Financial Assistance," the Ministry for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

With bold targets, forward-thinking policies, and recent investments, Rajasthan is most definitely on the path to becoming a renewable energy powerhouse, the minister said.

The Minister noted that Rajasthan has an installed renewable energy capacity of 30.31 GW, with solar power contributing 24.55 GW, making it the national leader in this domain.

Joshi lauded the recent launch of Rajasthan's Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, which aims to achieve 125 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The ambitious policy will significantly contribute to the national target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Joshi also urged the state to expedite the implementation of key initiatives such as the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to maximize their benefits. He also called for the swift operationalization of the state's Green Hydrogen Policy to position Rajasthan as a hub for emerging green technologies. PTI ABI ABI MR