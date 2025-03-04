2,000-vehicle capacity parking facility to be set up at Haji Ali in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) A 2,000-vehicle capacity parking facility will be set up at Haji Ali, a shrine in south Mumbai which attracts hundreds of visitors daily, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday and asked authorities to complete the tender process within a month.

During a meeting called to review projects here, the Chief Minister also directed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology be used for drain cleaning operations undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The BMC is currently working on projects worth Rs 1,41,356 crore in the sectors of infrastructure, water supply, sewage treatment, and healthcare.

Key projects include 700 km of cement concrete roads, Versova to Bhayander Coastal Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, Bridges like Gokhale Bridge, Vikhroli Bridge, Carnac Bridge, Sion Bridge and Madh-Versova Bridge.

Dahisar, Poisar, Oshiwara river rejuvenation and Mithi river cleaning project, sewage treatment projects in Versova, Malad, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, and major underground sewage tunnels are also under different stages of construction.

After the completion of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road, Fadnavis directed the establishment of a parking facility with a capacity to accommodate 2,000 vehicles at Haji Ali to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Accelerate work on the ongoing projects and complete them within deadlines. Finish the tendering process for all proposed ventures within a month, he told officials at the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was present at the review meeting, said 700 km of cement concrete roads are under construction in the metropolis.

Once completed, Mumbai will have 2,000 km of concrete roads, Shinde said and asked authorities to ensure citizens do not face inconvenience during the monsoon.

The possibility of setting up a helipad along the Coastal Road must be explored, said the Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the urban development department.

The Maharashtra government is focused on fast-tracking Mumbai's Rs 2 lakh crore worth of development projects, he said.

During the meeting, Fadnavis and Shinde emphasized on timely completion of ongoing projects and launching new initiatives to transform Mumbai's infrastructure, healthcare, and transportation systems. PTI MR RSY