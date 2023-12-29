2023 epochal year for India-US ties: USISPF chief Mukesh Aghi

New York, Dec 29 (PTI) Terming 2023 as an “epochal” year for India-US relations, the chief of a top India-centric business and strategic group in the US has expressed confidence that the two countries will build on the deep defence synergy and trade links in 2024 and remain steadfast in securing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mukesh Aghi, the President and CEO of the US-India Partnership Forum (USISPF) also said that as the world moves into 2024, now the fastest-growing major economy and the most populous nation in the world has a “bolder vision.

"As we bring down the curtains on 2023, December bodes for a time to reflect on the year gone by and the monumental success of US-India relations," Aghi said.

He said that 2023 was an “epochal year” when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Washington DC in June on a State Visit, marking only the third State Visit by an Indian leader to the US after President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in 1963 and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009.

As the world moves into 2024, Aghi said India, now the fastest-growing major economy and the most populous nation in the world, has a “bolder vision”.

“India and the United States will build on the deep defence synergy in new areas of critical and emerging technology” with initiatives launched in 2023 such as iCET, and INDUS-X," he said.

Together with their Quad Partners in Australia and Japan, both New Delhi and Washington will remain steadfast in securing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Washington and New Delhi have also been successful in building new economic corridors of trust in the landmark India-Middle East-European (IMEEC).

Aghi said that 2024 will be the year to “capitalise on building new trade links and new shipping and transport planes that will boost digital connectivity, create clean energy corridors, and strengthen the I2U2 collaboration in West Asia.” He added that weeks after the historic landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, the world landed in India for “what turned out to be a momentous G20 Summit” in New Delhi that capped a monumental year for India which marked US President Joe Biden’s first visit to India as the American leader.

“The diplomatic momentum gained during the visits of Prime Minister Modi and President Biden paved the way for a concrete strategic roadmap and new dialogues and initiatives in multifaceted areas," he said.

He identified areas such as clean energy cooperation, education, space collaboration, semiconductors, quantum computing, drone technology, artificial intelligence, with accelerated joint projects such as manufacturing GE F-414 jet engines in India, putting India in the elite club of countries with such manufacturing capability as the areas for cooperation.

He further noted that at a time of geopolitical fractures and global strife, India’s “adroit diplomacy” at the G-20 Summit saw world leaders make a clarion call for peace and security and use diplomacy as a primary tool for conflict resolution.

“New Delhi was successful in voicing for global equity and a more diplomatic and egalitarian world batting for the Global South,” Aghi added.

New Delhi will now look forward to hosting the Quad Leader’s Summit in 2024.

"We look forward to 2024, as Washington and New Delhi continue their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and reinforcing the strong bonds between two of the world's leading democracies," Aghi added.