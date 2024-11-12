2024 festive season sees highest gig workers demand driven by logistics, retail sectors: Report

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Over 12 lakh gig or freelance roles were posted during the 2024 festive season, which is 23 per cent more than last year driven by the rise of e-commerce, tech advancements, and the transition to flexible, on-demand roles post-pandemic, a report said on Tuesday.

This demand is primarily driven by a booming retail environment, evolving customer expectations, increased consumer spending, the expansion of e-commerce, and the growing trend of 'just-in-time' hiring, said the report.

"This festive season, over 1.2 million gig roles were posted. We're seeing more than just a spike in gig roles - it's a transformation in how people and companies are approaching work," end-to-end recruitment solutions provider Avsar founder and CEO Navneet Singh said quoting its report - 'Gig Workers Report'.

The report is based on an analysis of data collected from Avsar's platform, covering key sectors such as logistics, retail, e-commerce, and customer support, with a focus on geographic demand shifts between metro and tier II cities.

Tier II cities like Surat, Jaipur, and Lucknow are rapidly becoming key hubs for gig hiring, showing a strong demand, while metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru still lead in overall numbers, accounting for 53 per cent of the demand, it said.

The shift toward tier II cities highlights the expanding reach of the gig economy beyond traditional urban areas, added the report.

According to the report to attract talent in a competitive market, companies are offering higher pay for gig roles this season.

Field technicians can earn up to Rs 35,000 monthly, while customer support executives and delivery personnel earn between Rs 18,000 and Rs 28,000.

This rise in pay reflects a combination of factors, including a shortage of skilled workers in high-demand roles and the need for businesses to meet rising service expectations during the festive season, making gig work more appealing for skilled professionals, it said.

Logistics, retail, and customer support roles dominate this season's demand, it said.

Logistics roles account for 35 per cent of all gig jobs, followed by retail and e-commerce at 28 per cent, and customer support at 15 per cent.

"It's exciting to see gig work becoming a viable, long-term career path for many, with roles that also reflect growing values around sustainability. We believe the gig economy is evolving into something lasting and impactful for India's workforce," Singh added. PTI SM MR MR