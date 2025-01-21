2028 will mark beginning of India's era, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu at Davos

Amaravati, Jan 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said India will enter a new era of global leadership starting in 2028.

He was addressing a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) session on green industrialisation held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland.

Speaking to top Indian industrialists, including Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekharan, the Chief Minister cited a Bloomberg analysis, which predicts that by 2027 India will emerge as the leading country contributing the most to the incremental GDP of the world’.

“From 2028 it is going to be the era of India. That is bound to happen. India will be the only country with a demographic dividend for another 20 to 25 years,” said Naidu.

Highlighting India's global standing, Naidu said Indians are regarded as one of the most acceptable communities worldwide and expressed confidence that they will perform exceptionally well in contributing to the global community.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a visionary with clarity on administration and future, the CM referred to the PM’s Viksit Bharat - 2047 vision and asserted that India will emerge as the number one or two country in the next 22 years.

Speaking about the proposed Global Leadership Centre (GLC) in Amravati, Naidu said he is aiming to nurture future leaders to tackle emerging global challenges.

He also outlined plans to transform the state into a hub for organic farming, focusing on eliminating the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides while ensuring traceability and certification for agricultural products.

Further, he urged industrialists to collaborate with the government in achieving the double-digit economic growth goal set by the PM. He cautioned that failure to meet this target could hinder the country's progress towards becoming a middle-income nation.

In addition, he emphasised the importance of effective population management and appealed to well-off citizens to lend a helping hand to the underprivileged under the Public Private People Partnership (PPPP or P4) model he is propounding to eradicate poverty.

All of us will join hands to make India poverty-less, offer equal opportunities and provide better living standards, he added. PTI STH ROH