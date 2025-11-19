21st instalment of PM-KISAN released, Rs 316.38 cr credited to 15.82 lakh Haryana farmers

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) The 21st instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday from Coimbatore for farmers across the country, under which Rs 316.38 crore was directly transferred to the accounts of 15.82 lakh farmers in Haryana.

From Coimbatore, the Prime Minister released the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country.

The scheme offers annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to each eligible farmer family, delivered in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 into their Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

In Haryana, a state-level function was organised in Palwal district, where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended as the chief guest. Similar programmes were held across all Haryana districts, which were attended by Cabinet Ministers, State Ministers, among others.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the state's farmers, the Chief Minister stated that Rs 14.86 crore has been credited today to the bank accounts of 74,299 farmers in Palwal district alone.

With this 21st installment, a total of Rs 7,233.74 crore has been disbursed to Haryana farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme so far, an official statement said.

In his address to the gathering in Palwal, Saini urged farmers to move beyond traditional farming, focus on value-added crops, establish farm processing units, adopt the farm-to-fork model, and promote agri-tourism and branding. PTI SUN MR