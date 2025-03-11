25-year-old man ends life after losing money in share market

Jamshedpur, Mar 11 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Tuesday, having lost all money in the share market, police said.

Sanjeev Kumar used to work as an online tutor and also used to invest money in the capital markets, they said.

Due to the volatility prevailing in the markets over the past few days, he lost all of his investments, they added.

In the morning, when he did not respond after repeated knocks on the door, his family members broke into his room and found his body hanging from the ceiling.

He was immediately taken to the MGM Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination after a case of unnatural death was registered, they said.

Kumar, a resident of Neem Road in the Sidgora police station area, was the youngest of three siblings. He has an elder brother and a sister.

His family told the police that he had invested a huge amount of money in the share market, and went into depression after share prices started falling a few days back, an officer said.

An investigation was started to ascertain how much money he had invested, and how much he lost, he said. PTI BS SOM