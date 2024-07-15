2,500 exhibitors likely to participate in UP international trade show in Sept

New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) Around 2,500 exhibitors are expected to participate in the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) to be held from September 25-29, organisers said on Monday.

According to a presentation by India Expo Mart and the Uttar Pradesh government, around 500 overseas buyers from 70 countries are expected to attend the international trade show.

Around 1 lakh B2B visitors and 3.5 lakh B2C visitors are expected to attend the event, according to the presentation.

A roadshow was held here on Monday in the lead-up to the five-day mega exhibition being held in Greater Noida.

The UP International Trade Show (UPITS) is an initiative of the state government to boost trade and business in different sectors of Uttar Pradesh. India Expo Mart and the Uttar Pradesh government are jointly organising the trade show. PTI RSN SGC MR