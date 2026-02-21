2.51 lakh UP farmers receive Rs 285 crore compensation: Adityanath

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday provided Rs 285 crore as crop compensation to over 2.51 lakh farmers, saying the government is ensuring their protection from natural calamities.

Addressing a programme for the distribution of assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, the chief minister said farmers, who insure their crops, are entitled to financial aid in case of losses caused by disasters.

"The amount of Rs 285 crore has been provided as crop loss compensation to 2.51 lakh farmer families in the state. Crop insurance ensures that farmers receive economic assistance in times of adversity. This amount is a support to our 'annadata'," Adityanath said.

Adityanath, while distributing cheques to beneficiaries, reiterated the state government's commitment to safeguarding farmers' interests.

In addition to the crop insurance compensation, Adityanath also distributed Rs 175 crore to 3,500 beneficiary families under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana, under which Rs 5 lakh is provided for the accidental death of a farmer to an eligible family member.

He said that more than Rs 1,000 crore has been disbursed under the scheme so far and recalled that Rs 561.86 crore was earlier distributed to 11,690 beneficiaries on June 16, 2025.

The chief minister directed all district magistrates to ensure that the assistance reaches beneficiaries' bank accounts by the next day and said Rs 460 crore was transferred directly with the click of a button, eliminating middlemen.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stones for Deputy Director of Agriculture offices and Soil Testing Laboratories in Baghpat, Shamli, Kasganj and Bhadohi, a 50-bed hostel at the Government Land Conservation Centre in Mauranipur, Jhansi district, and a Smart Agriculture Bureau Studio in Lucknow, according to an official statement. Referring to disaster preparedness, he said Doppler Weather Radars would be installed in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Azamgarh to improve weather forecasting and lightning alerts.

Installation of 450 automatic weather stations and nearly 2,000 automatic rain gauges at the block level was nearing completion, he added.

Highlighting disaster response measures, Adityanath said 29,772 youth volunteers in 25 districts are being trained under the 'Aapda Mitra' programme, with emergency responder kits and insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for three years under an MoU with the National Insurance Company.

He said that Rs 876 crore has been allocated to the State Disaster Response Fund for 2025-26, out of which Rs 260 crore has already been distributed as agricultural input assistance to over 5.14 lakh farmers, Rs 216 crore to families of 5,398 deceased victims and Rs 24 crore to 27,448 people affected by house damage.

The chief minister also announced that trained 'Aapda Mitra' volunteers would be given priority in the proposed recruitment of 45,000 home guards in the state. PTI CDN BAL BAL