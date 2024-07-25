25th Gifts World Expo opens with over 600 exhibitors, 30,000 products

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Home decor, electronic gadgets, gourmet hampers and whatnot, it is a houseful of gifting and promotional solutions here at Pragati Maidan as the 'Gifts World Expo 2024' opened its doors on Thursday.

The three-day event, now in its 25th edition, has featured more than 600 exhibitors showcasing over 30,000 products from 3,500 brands, spread across four expansive exhibition halls -- expanded from the earlier 2,50,000 to 3,25,000 square feet this time to accommodate more brands and visitors.

It promises to offer a diverse range of latest gifting solutions across a dozen distinct segments including customised gifts, beauty, health and wellness gifts, and home appliances with a special focus on luxury gifts this year.

"Gifts World Expo 2024 is set to be a game-changer, bringing together a record number of exhibitors and visitors under one roof. This year's expansion ensures that we can offer an unparalleled platform for innovation and networking in the gifting industry. It is a great opportunity for anyone who is looking out for solutions related to B2B gifting," said Himani Gulati, director of MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd -- the company behind the exhibition.

The new attractions added to the event this year include the 'Sustainable Products Zone', featuring a series of ecofriendly options ideal for gifting - ranging from terracotta bottles and glasses to 100 per cent biodegradable pens.

The New Delhi-based Saurabh H Mehta, owner of 'Note', a start-up selling biodegradable pens crafted entirely without plastic, was among the exhibitors displaying innovative gifting options at a crowded hall.

"The expo is a great place to be... I have seen how things have grown and how we have benefitted from the expo over the years. Now when we had to bring this new brand of ours for promotion, it was a no-brainer for me that it had to be the Gifts Expo only," Mehta said.

Besides showcasing a range of gifting products, the event is also hosting 'Gift Talks', a three-day conference focusing on strategic business and networking.

The B2B event will come to a close on Saturday. PTI MG MAH MAH