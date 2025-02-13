2.78 lakh tonnes of soymeal exported from India in January

Indore, Feb 13 (PTI) Soybean meal exports rose marginally to 2.78 lakh tonnes in January with France accounting for nearly 20 per cent of the total exports.

According to Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), soybean meal exports stood at 2.75 lakh tonnes in January 2024.

SOPA Executive Director DN Pathak told PTI, "India's soybean meal prices remain competitive against this product from the US, Brazil and Argentina." He said that in January, 54,520 tonnes of soybean meal was exported from India to France, 53,705 tonnes to Germany and 45,801 tonnes to the Netherlands.

According to SOPA data, a total of 7.96 lakh tonnes of soya cake was exported from India in the first four months of the current oil marketing year (October 2024-September 2025). This is about 15 per cent less than the 9.34 lakh tonnes of soya cake exported from the country between October and January in the last oil marketing year.

The product left after extracting soybean oil in processing factories is called soya cake. This product is a major source of protein.

From this, food items like soya flour and soya chunks are also prepared along with animal feed and chicken feed. PTI HWP MAS MR