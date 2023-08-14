29 more establishments get Delhi LG's nod for round-the-clock operations

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday approved the proposal for 29 more establishments to operate on a 24X7 basis in the city, raising the number to 498 in the last one year.

The establishments approved on Monday include hotel and restaurants, provision stores, logistics and warehouses and those selling sports goods, food, grocery, dairy products and readymade garments.

"Saxena has been pushing for promoting ease of doing business and had set the ball rolling by approving in October last, 314 such applications and in June this year he approved a file proposing such exemptions to 155 establishments. Taking the momentum further, the Lieutenant Governor cleared a fresh proposal for 29 such applications," said a statement from the LG office.

With 29 new approvals, Saxena has given go ahead to 498 such establishments by way of exemptions under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 that enables commercial establishments to operate on a 24X7 basis, subject to certain conditions that entails welfare of labour and security, the statement said.

While approving the latest proposal of the Labour Department, the Lieutenant Governor noted that his direction to expedite the process of developing a 'Single Window System' for the registration, amendment and exemption, has already been taken up with the Industries Department.

The LG has also asked for developing a feedback module to identify hitches in the whole process and provide resolution to the same on a real time basis. PTI ABU CK