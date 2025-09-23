2nd International Bharat 6G Symposium on Oct 9-10 to spotlight India's leadership in 6G innovation

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) India Mobile Congress (IMC) is all set to host the second International Bharat 6G Symposium in partnership with Bharat 6G Alliance on October 9-10 in New Delhi.

This symposium at IMC, Asia's premier showcase of technology, will see discussions on how 6G technology will drive digital sovereignty, economic growth and technological innovation in India and beyond, a release said.

The event will be inaugurated by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who will be accompanied by Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development. Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal and Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government Ajay Sood would also attend the event.

The symposium will convene over 70 prominent speakers from around the globe and India, with overseas participants representing regions such as the UK, Europe, USA, Japan, Germany, Scotland, Finland and Sweden.

Reflecting the collaborative spirit driving 6G innovation globally, the symposium also brings together a blend of technology and telecom stalwarts like Dr. Mallik Tatipamula, Chief Technology Officer, Ericsson Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, USA, a distinguished Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS), the world's oldest and most prestigious scientific academy.

The participating companies span a diverse ecosystem - the list includes leading technology and telecom vendors like Ericsson, Nokia, Nvidia and Qualcomm; international industry bodies including NGMN Alliance and GSMA, the release added.

David Koilpillai, Chairman, Bharat 6G Alliance said, "Hosting the International Bharat 6G Symposium alongside the India Mobile Congress reflects the scale and dynamism of India's digital ecosystem. Our focus is on enabling collaboration between diverse stakeholders, from global tech leaders to Indian telecom pioneers." This year's symposium reflects India's ambitions to lead the 6G race through cutting-edge research, development and strategic partnerships anchored in the vision of a digitally inclusive and economically vibrant Viksit Bharat, Koilpillai added.

The symposium's agenda is organised into nine focused sessions covering topics such as global 6G initiatives, key 6G use cases, enabling 6G technologies, transition towards AI-native 6G networks, non-terrestrial networks: 6G for space global connectivity, harmonisation of spectrum and standards, and a roundtable on global cooperation in driving a unified 6G roadmap.

The two-day event will witness the signing of two landmark MoUs between industry, academia and government, alongside the launch of four technology industry reports, the release added.

The India Mobile Congress 2025 will take place from October 8-11 in New Delhi. It is being jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Over four days, IMC 2025 will showcase the sheer scale and dynamism of India's digital ecosystem.

The event is expected to draw over 1.5 lakh visitors from 150 plus countries, feature 400 plus exhibitors and partners, host over 7,000 global delegates and bring together more than 800 speakers across 100 conference sessions.

The attendees will experience showcases spanning next-generation connectivity, electronics manufacturing, AI-driven solutions, Internet of Things among others. PTI MBI MR