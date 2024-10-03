35 properties signed, 12 new opened in H1FY25: Indian Hotels Company

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company on Thursday said it has signed 35 properties and opened 12 new hotels in the first half of the ongoing fiscal, taking its total portfolio to 345 properties.

The company has a pipeline of 115 hotels in H1 FY 2025, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said in a statement.

"Capturing the buoyancy in the travel and tourism sector, IHCL has demonstrated accelerated growth with a record 35 new signings in the first half of this fiscal year," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development Suma Venkatesh said.

In line with the company's international growth strategy, it extended a presence in the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East with signings in Bhutan and Bahrain, she added.

*** UPS launches healthcare-focused cross-docking facility * Logistics operator UPS on Thursday said it has launched specialised healthcare-focused cross-docking facility in Hyderabad.

The pharma-grade facility comes with global freight forwarding capabilities with advanced temperature control capabilities, ensuring that sensitive products are always stored and transported within their required temperature ranges preserving their efficacy and safety, the company said.

Providing an additional layer of security for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical shipments, it has a capacity to hold or sort 15 pallets in +15 degree Celsius to +25 degree Celsius, seven pallets in +2 degree Celsius to +8 degree Celsius and 50 pallets under uncontrolled ambient conditions, UPS said, adding that this enables pharma companies to distribute their products more efficiently, eliminating the need for prolonged warehouse storage. PTI RKL IAS SHW