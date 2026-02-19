3,500 MW of J&K’s 18,000 MW hydropower potential developed so far: CM Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the Union Territory has an estimated hydropower potential of around 18,000 megawatts, of which only about 3,000-3,500 MW has been developed so far.

The chief minister said that with the planned addition of new projects, total power generation in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to rise to nearly 7,000 MW in the coming years.

Detailed project reports and proposals for harnessing the remaining 11,000 MW of hydropower potential would be prepared in coordination with the central government and implemented in a phased manner over the next 10 to 15 years, he added.

The chief minister said the power sector presents both a challenge and an opportunity, noting that J&K currently consumes more electricity than it generates and does not fully realise revenue from usage.

"If we properly harness our power potential, we may not need to depend on central assistance to the same extent," he said.

With the planned addition, total generation would rise to nearly 7,000 MW, Abdullah said, adding that detailed project reports and proposals for the remaining 11,000 MW would be prepared in coordination with the central government to be realised over the next 10–15 years.

The chief minister said the long-term goal is to make J&K self-sufficient in power and enable it to supply electricity to other parts of the country, particularly during peak summer demand.

Emphasising that generation alone is insufficient, Abdullah said the distribution network must be strengthened under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). While some districts have implemented the scheme effectively, others have seen delays, he said, adding that he is personally monitoring progress and assured full implementation.

On revenue, Abdullah said that electricity consumption must be paid for, with government support for those who genuinely cannot afford it, including provisions such as up to 200 free units under schemes like PM Surya Ghar.

He said the government is committed to ensuring proper metering and addressing discrepancies transparently, including cases where departmental collusion may have occurred.

Responding to concerns over privatisation, the chief minister said there is no proposal or necessity to privatise power distribution companies.

"Our focus will be on improving accounting, budgeting and strengthening financial guarantees to improve their financial health," he said.