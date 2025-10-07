36 Indian workers rescued from Oman after Union minister Goyal's intervention

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Thirty-six Indian workers stranded in Oman have been rescued and brought back home safely following the intervention of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

The workers were rescued in coordination with the Indian Embassy in the West Asian country, said Goyal on Tuesday.

Goyal noted the rescue exercise was guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend every possible assistance to Indians in distress abroad.

"The safe return of 36 Indian workers from Oman is a testament to Prime Minister Modi's decisive leadership and the government's unwavering resolve to protect every Indian life abroad," emphasised the BJP Lok Sabha MP from North Mumbai.

The issue was brought to Goyal's attention by Govind Prasad, BJP Adhyaksh (chief) of Ward No 24, North Mumbai, who informed him that 18 Indian workers in Oman, including one of his relatives, were allegedly being exploited by their employer and living in distressing conditions.

Taking prompt cognisance of the matter, the Union minister directed his officers to prioritise the case and reach out to the Indian Embassy in Oman for immediate intervention.

Acting swiftly, the Embassy, with the help of local authorities, not only traced the 18 reported workers, but also located 18 other Indians facing similar hardship.

"All 36 workers were provided temporary shelter at a local gurdwara, which graciously offered them accommodation while the Embassy completed the necessary formalities for their return," Goyal said.

Within days, all the workers were safely repatriated to India, he added.

The workers had reportedly travelled to the Gulf country seeking better job opportunities, but were allegedly subjected to exploitation, including delayed or partial salary payments made after four to five months, confinement in cramped accommodations, and confiscation of passports.

In some instances, loans were allegedly taken in their names, and the employer reportedly threatened them with arrest if they attempted to leave.

Goyal noted such cases reaffirm the government's commitment to safeguard the welfare, dignity, and safety of every Indian citizen abroad.

"For us, serving Indians in distress is not just a responsibility, it is a sacred duty. Our workers abroad are the pride of the nation, and this government will leave no stone unturned to ensure their safety, dignity, and return home when needed," he opined.

The Union minister urged citizens to exercise caution before travelling abroad for employment.

"Before travelling abroad for work, please verify the authenticity of agents and potential employers carefully. A little caution can prevent immense suffering and protect you from fraudulent agents," he suggested.

In a similar instance in August this year, Goyal intervened to assist the family of an Indian worker from Mumbai who had died in Guinea, a coastal country in West Africa.

Following his direction, the Indian Mission in the African nation acted swiftly to bring back the mortal remains, which were handed over to the worker's grieving family. PTI ND RSY