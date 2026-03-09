360 ONE Asset closes fifth private credit fund at Rs 3,500 crore

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Alternative asset manager 360 ONE Asset on Monday said it has closed its fifth vintage private credit strategy, raising total commitments of about Rs 3,500 crore (around USD 400 million), including managed assets.

The commitments in the fund have come from a diversified pool including pension funds, insurance companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals, the company said in a release.

The fund will continue the company's strategy of providing structured and customised credit solutions to the domestic corporates, with a focus on capital preservation, strong covenant structures and attractive risk-adjusted yields, it stated.

"The successful close of our latest fund at Rs 3,500 crore reflects the deep trust our investors place in our platform and our ability to consistently deliver resilient, risk-adjusted returns," said Aakash Desai, CIO and head, Private Credit at 360 ONE Asset.

Following the latest close, 360 ONE Asset's private credit business now manages about Rs 15,200 crore (USD 1.7 billion) in credit assets, as per the company.

In 2024, the company originated private credit transactions worth over Rs 6,600 crore (USD 736 million), followed by around Rs 7,000 crore (USD 774 million) in 2025, it said. PTI MSU DR DR