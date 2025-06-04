360 ONE Asset invests Rs 170.6 cr in hospital chain Paras Healthcare

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) 360 ONE Asset, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, on Wednesday said it has completed an investment of Rs 170.60 crore in Paras Healthcare, a multi-speciality hospital chain in North India.

The transaction includes both primary capital infusion and a secondary component, including a partial exit by an existing investor, the company said in a statement.

"We are proud to partner with Paras Healthcare in expanding access to affordable, quality care to underserved customers. This investment is also the latest from our market-leading pre-IPO strategy," Umesh Agrawal, Senior Fund Manager & Strategy Head - Financial Services & Industrials at 360 ONE Asset, said.

Paras Healthcare operates more than 2,000 beds across eight hospitals in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in North India. PTI HG SHW